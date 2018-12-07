Nissan Recalls Close To 150,000 New Vehicles Owing To Improper Tests

The company will "promptly" recall as many as 150,000 units in Japan.

Nissan today announced plans to recall approximately 150,000 vehicles owing to improper tests on new units, dealing a fresh blow to the Japanese car giant following the shock arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

"Nissan has recently found several nonconformities that may have caused inaccurate pass/fail judgements during the inspection process," the company said in a statement, adding that it will "promptly" recall as many as 150,000 units in Japan.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.