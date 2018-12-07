Nissan Recalls Close To 150,000 New Vehicles Owing To Improper Tests

"Nissan has recently found several nonconformities that may have caused inaccurate pass/fail judgements during the inspection process," the company said in a statement

World | | Updated: December 07, 2018 14:39 IST
The company will "promptly" recall as many as 150,000 units in Japan.


Tokyo: 

Nissan today announced plans to recall approximately 150,000 vehicles owing to improper tests on new units, dealing a fresh blow to the Japanese car giant following the shock arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

"Nissan has recently found several nonconformities that may have caused inaccurate pass/fail judgements during the inspection process," the company said in a statement, adding that it will "promptly" recall as many as 150,000 units in Japan.



