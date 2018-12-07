Nissan Recalls Close To 150,000 New Vehicles Owing To Improper Tests

Nissan today announced plans to recall approximately 150,000 vehicles owing to improper tests on new units, dealing a fresh blow to the Japanese car giant following the shock arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.
"Nissan has recently found several nonconformities that may have caused inaccurate pass/fail judgements during the inspection process," the company said in a statement, adding that it will "promptly" recall as many as 150,000 units in Japan.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
