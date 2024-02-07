Nikki Haley Was Unopposed In Republican Nevada Primary. She Still Lost

Trump's name did not appear on ballots in Nevada.

No one won the Republican Party primary in the US state of Nevada on Tuesday, when Nikki Haley was defeated by "None of these candidates," an embarrassment in a vote in which she was all but unopposed.

The result has no tangible bearing on the race for the Republican nomination because it didn't carry any delegates -- the result of a row between state authorities and the Nevada GOP.

But it's another black eye for Haley, who lost out to former president Donald Trump in earlier votes in Iowa and New Hampshire, and is on course to lose in her home state of South Carolina this month.

Official results more than two hours after polls closed showed the former UN ambassador had just 32 percent of the vote, against more than 61 percent for "None of these candidates."

US media, including NBC and ABC, projected the result would not change.



