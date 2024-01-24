'A Trump Nomination Is A Biden Win': Nikki Haley Warns Republican Voters

Nikki Haley sought to warn Republican voters away from rival Donald Trump after he defeated her in Tuesday's New Hampshire primary, saying nominating the controversial US ex-president would spell victory for Joe Biden in November.

"The worst kept secret in politics is how badly the Democrats want to run against Donald Trump," she told a watch party in New Hampshire after US networks projected she would lose the primary. "A Trump nomination is a Biden win," she said.

