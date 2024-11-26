Nigeria's 'Miracle Pregnancy' Scam: Woman Allegedly Pregnant For 15 Months

An investigation by BBC Africa Eye has uncovered a disturbing fertility scam in Anambra State, Nigeria, where illegal clinics exploit desperate women through false pregnancies and baby trafficking. The investigation revealed that scammers posing as doctors lure women with promises of "miracle fertility treatments" costing hundreds of dollars.

Nigeria, with one of the highest birth rates globally, places immense social pressure on women to conceive, often subjecting those who cannot to stigma, abuse, or ostracization. Under this societal strain, many women resort to desperate measures in their pursuit of motherhood.

A woman named Chioma claimed to have "carried" the child for about 15 months.

As part of a year-long undercover operation, BBC Africa Eye exposed these fraudulent practices. Posing as a couple seeking fertility treatments, investigators revealed how scammers masquerading as medical professionals offer fake treatments at exorbitant prices. These so-called treatments, often involving mysterious injections or concoctions, lead to swollen bellies that mimic pregnancy, giving women false hope.

The BBC reported that some women felt changes in their bodies - such as swollen stomachs - which further convinced them they were pregnant. The women given the "treatment" are warned not to visit any conventional doctors or hospitals, as no scan or pregnancy test would detect "the baby", which the scammers claim is growing outside the womb.

When it's time to "deliver" the baby, women are told labour will only begin once they are induced with a "rare and expensive drug", requiring further payment, the media outlet reported. The scammers then sedate the women and they wake up with a Caesarean-like incision mark. Others say they are given an injection that causes a drowsy, hallucinatory state in which they believe they're giving birth.

In Ihiala, Anambra State, a woman known as "Dr. Ruth" operates one such clinic out of a dilapidated hotel. For a fee of 350,000 naira ($205), she convinces women they will soon become mothers, despite no legitimate medical evidence.

The scam leverages cryptic pregnancy-a rare but legitimate medical condition-to deceive women further. Online, scammers exploit Facebook groups to propagate myths about miraculous pregnancies, preying on vulnerable women across the globe, from Nigeria to the United States.

In February 2024, a raid by Anambra State health authorities exposed the chilling reality behind these operations. Authorities discovered a facility housing women against their will, some as young as 17, who were coerced into surrendering their newborns.

This tragic case highlights the urgent need for societal reform. Experts warn that without changing societal attitudes toward women's reproductive rights and adoption, such scams will persist, preying on the vulnerable and perpetuating cycles of exploitation and despair.