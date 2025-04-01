Nigerian Boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju Dies After Collapsing Mid-Bout

A Nigerian professional boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun "Success" Olanrewaju tragically died after collapsing during a fight in Ghana, BBC reported. The former Nigerian and West African light-heavyweight champion, collapses onto the ropes in the third round- without taking a punch.

The 40-year-old boxer received first aid in the ring before being rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead 30 minutes after arrival.

According to the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Oluwasegun Olanrewaju stepped back and leaned against the ropes just seconds before the end of the third round, without taking a punch from his opponent.

Sensing distress, the referee stopped the fight and called for the ringside physician, who, along with paramedics from the National Ambulance Service, attempted to resuscitate him.

The GBA stated that Olanrewaju had been declared medically fit by the Nigeria Boxing Board Control (NBBC), which had sanctioned and approved the fight. However, the NBBC later told The Punch that it had not authorized the specific bout in which he passed away.

According to reports, Olanrewaju was initially scheduled to fight on Friday but was deemed overweight for the match. NBBC secretary Remi Aboderin told The Punch that after failing the weigh-in, the boxer attempted to return to Nigeria but later decided to stay in Ghana due to financial difficulties.

"He owed a lot of people money," Aboderin said. "The matchmaker informed him of another fight on Saturday night, but we did not approve that bout."

Aboderin described Olanrewaju as a "ring warrior" and expressed the federation's deep sorrow over his passing, adding, "We will stand by his family."

A former coach of Olanrewaju, Babatunde Ojo, revealed that he had advised the boxer against taking a last-minute fight. "You can't just pick a fight on short notice; you need at least a month to prepare," Ojo said. "I am very saddened by his loss. May his soul rest in peace."