Nicole Daedone: Wellness Firm CEO Guilty Of Forcing Employees Into Sex Acts

Nicole Daedone, the founder and CEO of the controversial sexual wellness brand OneTaste, was convicted on Monday by a New York jury of conspiracy to commit forced labour. Alongside her, Rachel Cherwitz, the former head of sales and Daedone's close aide, was also found guilty.

Jurors sided with prosecutors who alleged that Daedone and Cherwitz manipulated vulnerable members and employees into unpaid labour and forced sexual acts under the guise of "healing" and "empowerment."

Brooklyn US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr called the duo "grifters who preyed on vulnerable victims, by making empty promises of sexual empowerment and wellness only to manipulate them into performing labour and services" for their benefit.

OneTaste, started in San Francisco in 2004, claimed to be a sexual wellness brand offering expensive retreats and courses. But prosecutors said it was actually run like a cult, where people were forced to work without pay and take part in sexual acts.

Who Is Nicole Daedone?