Newly-Elected Lankan President Accepts Imran Khan's Invite To Visit Pakistan: Report

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa accepts invite to visit Pakistan

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has accepted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's invitation to visit his country, the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo said today.

Imran Khan on Tuesday telephoned President Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The Sri Lankan President will first travel to India on November 29 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said on Tuesday. This is likely to be his first official visit abroad after assuming office.

Mr Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on Tuesday on an unannounced two-day visit. He became the first foreign dignitary to call on President Rajapaksa.

According to Sri Lankan officials, the minister carried a letter of personal congratulations to President Rajapaksa from Prime Minister Modi and the invitation to visit India.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the result of which was declared on Sunday.

PM Modi telephoned President Rajapaksa on Sunday to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit India as his first official foreign tour.

The Lankan leader thanked PM Modi for his good wishes and expressed his readiness to work with India very closely to ensure development and security, the Prime Minister's Office said.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.