At This Airport, Goodbye Hugs Have A 'Time Limit'. CEO Explains Why

A New Zealand airport has stirred up a debate with its new policy aimed at reducing long farewells in the drop-off area. A sign recently installed at the Dunedin airport, located in Momona, directs visitors to limit their goodbyes to just three minutes.

The sign, which has gone viral on social media, has drawn sharp criticism from some users who deem the time limit "inhumane." However, others have praised it, with a few suggesting that similar measures should be adopted at other airports. Some users on a viral Facebook post expressed outrage at the restriction on hugs, while others were surprised that the airport still offers a free drop-off area, given the increasing charges and penalties.

Dunedin Airport's CEO, Daniel De Bono, addressed the issue in an interview with New Zealand's RNZ radio. He described airports as “emotional hotspots” and cited a study indicating that a 20-second hug is sufficient to trigger a release of the “love hormone,” oxytocin. He argued that keeping farewells brief allows more people the chance for their hugs.

The airport's car park, where Mr Bono acknowledged that “our team have seen interesting things go on...over the years,” provides 15 minutes of free parking for those who require a little more time to say their goodbyes. For those requiring more time, the airport has advised using the car park.

Commenting on changing the drop-off zone, Mr Bono said, "We've relocated the drop-off zone to improve traffic flow and safety around the terminal. By shifting it, we reduce congestion and make it easier for passengers to be dropped off safely."

Daniel De Bono addressed concerns about the drop-off zone being too far from check-in, explaining that the distance from the current drop-off area to the main terminal entrance is between 62 and 94 metres. He compared this to the previous temporary drop-off lane, which ranged from 50 to 168 metres, stating that the current location is, on average, 74 metres closer. He also mentioned that there is a covered walkway from the new drop-off area to the terminal, keeping passengers “protected from the elements.”