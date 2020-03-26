New Zealand Mosque Shooter Pleads Guilty To All Charges: Police

Brenton Tarrant targeted Muslims at Friday prayers in New Zealand last year

The Australian accused of carrying out last year's mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques that claimed 51 lives pleaded guilty to all charges Thursday in a surprise change of mind, police said.

"The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist act were taken via an audio-visual link from Auckland Prison," commissioner Mike Bush said in a statement.

The shootings last March by self-avowed white supremacist Brenton Tarrant targeted Muslims at Friday prayers and were the worst mass shootings in modern New Zealand history.

