New Zealand Aims To Become Dark Sky Nation: All You Need To Know About It

Niue is the only certified dark sky country in the world.

New Zealand is aiming for an unprecedented goal - to become certified as a dark sky nation. Major parts of the island nation are affected by light pollution, but the government has put in efforts to reduce it and preserve the pristine view of the night sky, according to a report in CNBC. The target is difficult to achieve, considering light pollution affects 80 per cent of the Earth, which disrupts the view of the night sky. The only certified dark sky country in the world is Niue, which was given the distinction by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDSA) in 2020.

There are currently 115 dark sky parks in the world, 20 such reserves and only 16 dark sky sanctuaries across the globe, according to IDSA.

The indigenous Maori people are leading the initiative by spreading awareness of the ecological and cultural importance of dark sky preservation.

"Our language and different cultural practices and beliefs come out of our observations of the night sky," Rangi Matamua, an astronomer and professor of Matauranga Maori (Maori knowledge) at Massey University, was quoted as saying by National Geographic.

It added that Maori people use the lunar calendar to identify the best times and seasons to plant, harvest, fish, and hunt.

What Is A Dark Sky Nation?

The initiative was started by IDSA in 2001. According to the organisation, a dark sky land is "a place possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage and/or public enjoyment."

As of January 2022, there are 195 certified dark sky places in the world, the IDSA further said.

How Becoming A Dark Sky Nation Help Ecology?

Dark skies are crucial for nocturnal birds that come ashore to prepare their nests. It also helps migratory birds that use star positions to navigate the night sky.

Moreover, darkness is also essential for insects, as artificial light at night can reduce their activity and thereby, population growth.