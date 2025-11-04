"New York Will Be Economic, Social Disaster If Mamdani Becomes Mayor": Trump

US President Donald Trump has endorsed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in his independent run for New York City mayor, urging voters not to elect left-wing Democratic front-runner Zohran Mamdani. Queens-born Trump, who often refers to New York as his first home, warned that it will be a "complete and total economic and social disaster" should 34-year-old Indian-origin Mandani win Tuesday's mayoral election.

In a Truth Social post, Trump also threatened that he would limit federal funds for New York City to a minimum if New Yorkers vote for Mamdani, whom he labelled a communist. Mamdani is a democratic socialist.

"If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival," he wrote.

"It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don't want to send, as President, good money after bad. It is my obligation to run the Nation, and it is my strong conviction that New York City will be a Complete and Total Economic and Social Disaster should Mamdani win. His principles have been tested for over a thousand years, and never once have they been successful."

Cuomo's Endorsement

This comes as New York City prepares to elect its next mayor on November 4 as the closely watched race heads into its final stage.

Trump, who once had a tense relationship with former Governor Andrew Cuomo, urged New Yorkers to support him instead.

"I would much rather see a Democrat, who has had a Record of Success, WIN, than a Communist with no experience and a Record of COMPLETE AND TOTAL FAILURE. He was nothing as an Assemblyman, ranked at the bottom of the class and, as Mayor of potentially, again, the Greatest City in the World, HE HAS NO CHANCE to bring it back to its former Glory," he said.

Shades At Silwa

The Republican president also took aim at the GOP nominee, Curtis Sliwa, claiming that a vote for Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani. He also jabbed at Sliwa's signature red beret, saying he'd look much better without one.

"We must also remember this - A vote for Curtis Sliwa (who looks much better without the beret!) is a vote for Mamdani. Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not," Trump added.

Trump's Influence

Trump earlier made similar remarks in a "60 Minutes" interview with CBS News over the weekend, offering a tepid endorsement of Cuomo and calling Mamdani a communist.

"I'm not a fan of Cuomo one way or another, but if it's going to be between a bad Democrat and a communist, I'm going to pick the bad Democrat all the time, to be honest with you," he had said.

The extent of Trump's potential influence on New Yorkers is questionable, as he lost big in his hometown in all three of his presidential runs.

Latest opinion polls placed Mamdani ahead of Cuomo, who is running as an Independent after being defeated in the Democratic primary. Sole Republican candidate Sliwa trails behind.