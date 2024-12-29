New York Teacher Sexually Abused Teen Student In 'Escape Room' And Home 'Bat Cave': Report

A disturbing report has revealed allegations of sexual abuse against Scott Biski, a 50-year-old music teacher at Jamaica Gateway to the Sciences High School in Queens. Investigators claim that Biski created a manipulative "escape room" environment to exploit a female student, whom he allegedly began grooming when she was just 14 years old. The abuse allegedly escalated into a sexual relationship when the student was a senior. Biski is also accused of inviting the student to his home, referred to as "the bat cave," for illicit encounters when his family was away, the New York Post reported.

"I now understand that these weird hugs, embraces were actually just groping. He was touching me for sexual pleasure without my consent," the now 25-year-old ex-student told investigators in 2022.

Biski allegedly created a manipulative environment in his music classroom and office by setting up "makeshift dividers and old desks" and inviting students to hang out in his so-called "escape room." According to the report, Biski made unwanted advances towards the student, touching her breasts and attempting to kiss her. The girl promptly pulled away and left.

Biski also invited the girl to his home under the guise of playing board games with other students. However, on one occasion, she arrived to find herself alone with him.

The report further alleges that Biski showered the girl with lavish gifts, including a flute, his favourite childhood book, new clothes, and cash. He even gave her $200 to buy Ugg boots. Moreover, the Special Commissioner of Investigation (SCI) found that Biski sent the teenager nearly 700 messages, with 82 of those messages being sent during school hours. He allegedly instructed the student to save his phone number under a pseudonym, Arthur Dent to avoid raising suspicion.

According to court documents and the SCI report, Biski engaged in explicit and non-consensual behaviour with the student in his school office. He allegedly forced her to touch him inappropriately and made suggestive comments. Biski seemingly used his position of authority to groom the student, granting her favorable treatment such as assigning her lead flute roles, providing coveted solos, and writing outstanding college recommendation letters.

After the student graduated, Biski allegedly continued to harass her, persuading her to visit his home for illicit encounters when his family was away. The inappropriate text messages also persisted.

"No Halloween party? No s**t outfit?" he texted her during her first year in college.

The student, who saw Biski as a "father figure," reported feeling "disgusted" by his behaviour. Although the NYPD closed the criminal case due to the student's claim of consensual sexual contact after turning 17, the Special Commissioner of Investigation (SCI) deemed Biski's actions "egregious, manipulative, and predatory."

Following the allegations in June 2022, Biski was removed from his position at Gateway, but he remained on the city payroll until last year, earning $99,578 in fiscal year 2024. He has since "irrevocably resigned".

The SCI has recommended Biski's termination and called for the Department of Education to revise its guidelines on teachers using private phone numbers to text students.