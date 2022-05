New York Shooting: US President Joe Biden will visit Buffalo, New York.

US President Joe Biden will visit Buffalo, New York Tuesday after 10 people were shot and killed in an alleged racist attack at a grocery store there, the White House said Sunday.

"The President and the First Lady will travel to Buffalo, New York to grieve with the community that lost ten lives in a senseless and horrific mass shooting," the White House statement said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)