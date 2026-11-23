A Democratic New York assemblyman has found himself at the centre of an unusual online controversy after a video appeared to show his eyes rolling backwards during a press conference with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The unusual eye movement sparked bizarre speculation on social media, with some users suggesting that he looked like a reptilian creature from a decades-old conspiracy theory. The moment was captured during Mamdani's November 20 address at New York City Hall, where he announced his administration's proposal to shut down the Rikers Island jail complex by 2032.

Standing behind the mayor was Jordan J.G. Wright, a 32-year-old Democrat representing New York's 70th Assembly District in Harlem. Dressed in a navy blue suit, light blue shirt and tie, Wright appeared to flash a slight grin before blinking and rolling his eyes in an unusual circular motion.

The movement became particularly noticeable as Mamdani spoke about building a city where safety and justice could go hand in hand. A clip of the moment soon went viral on X, prompting users to draw comparisons with reptilian beings allegedly disguised as humans.

Jordan Wright Responds

As the video gained traction online, Wright addressed the bizarre claims, dismissing the speculation about him being anything other than human. "I have no idea what was going on in that video. I'm really not sure," Wright told the New York Post in a statement.

He pointed to his work as an assemblyman as evidence of his commitment to the community, highlighting his efforts to secure $4 million for the WE ACT Environmental Justice Centre in Harlem. Wright said his work and legislation reflected his humanity, adding that he could not comment on claims involving reptiles or aliens.

"Obviously I'm a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation, like the $4 million for the WE ACT environmental justice center in Harlem. I can't speak to any reptiles or aliens," he added.

The viral clip has also revived discussion around the long-running reptilian conspiracy theory, which falsely claims that extraterrestrial reptile-like beings disguise themselves as humans and secretly control governments, public institutions and influential figures.

Several social media users joined the speculation, with some comparing Wright's eye movements to the way lizards blink. Others joked that extraterrestrial beings could be living among humans while disguising their identities. One user commented, "Lizards have been living among us for years. Controlling politics."

"Yes, the guy in the back is a reptilian, 100%" another Reddit user said.

Wright was re-elected unopposed in November after defeating Democratic socialist Conrad Blackburn in the June Democratic primary. A lifelong New Yorker and Central Harlem resident, he graduated from Syracuse University in 2017 with a degree in psychology. His legislative priorities include affordable housing, healthcare access, and public safety.