New York Pet Stores Rush To Sell Pets At Discounted Rates Before Sales Ban

Pet shops across New York City can no longer sell dogs, cats, or rabbits. The Puppy Mill Pipeline Act, signed two years ago by Governor Kathy Hochul, came into effect on Sunday.

It aims to stop the flow of animals bred in inhumane puppy mills and promote adoption from overcrowded shelters.



The act to curb abusive breeding practices has turned New York into a buyer's market for prospective pet owners. Pet stores scrambled to clear their inventory, offering steep discounts on animals in a last-ditch attempt to sell before the ban.



Many took advantage of price reductions over the weekend. Ingrid Rodriguez, 25, bought a 10-week-old Pomeranian for $1,300 (Rs 110,084) down from $1,450 (Rs 122,482) – at Astoria Pets in Queens. “I was just walking by with my mom when we saw the sign. We went in, and you know, holding the dog up to her chest,” she told The NY Post. Despite her mixed feelings about the law, Ms Rodriguez supports reducing illegal breeding.



“I never thought I'd buy a dog, but if they didn't get sold, they were going to the shelter,” said Krisjan Polonia, 31, who purchased a black-and-white shih tzu-bichon mix for $650 (Rs 55,082) – down from $2,800 (Rs 237,104). “Kids make you do crazy things,” he added, explaining the dog was a gift for his son.



On the other side of the debate, pet shop owners like Don D'Alessio of 'Astoria Pets' are frustrated with the law. A veteran of the industry for 42 years, Mr D'Alessio has always adhered to the city's regulations, ensuring that he only bought from licenced breeders. “We've never had a violation here, look at the paperwork. Fifteen years of paperwork, not one violation,” he said.



Despite following the rules, he is now forced to close his doors. "I can't last selling supplies that are cheaper online... We're not going to survive. We're done,” he said, pointing out that over 120 businesses like his are expected to shut down across the state, affecting around 2,500 employees.



Mr D'Alessio, 73, had no choice but to sell the 21 dogs in his store over the weekend, fearing that any unsold animals would be sent to shelters. He explained that many customers couldn't afford the dogs even at their discounted prices, which led him to give some of the animals to loyal clients.



Despite the challenges faced by pet shop owners, animal rights groups are celebrating the law as a victory for animal welfare. Rise Weinstock, president of the New York Animal Care Centers, praised the bill for ending a cruel supply chain. “For too long, pet stores have been the final stop in a system that treats living beings as commodities,” she said. Activists argue that pet shops often source their animals from puppy mills, where dogs are bred under inhumane conditions.