New York Man Wins House In Lottery, Gives Internet A Video Tour: 'This Is Real Nice'

The housing lottery is available in all five boroughs of New York.

A man in New York won a luxurious apartment in a lottery and posted a video showing off the property that has now gone viral. The clip has been posted on TikTok and show the various areas of the property. The man invites social media users to "come see this apartment with me". His video has been viewed more than 1.4 million times since being posted, New York Post reported. The man's name has not been revealed, but he is seen holding a big cup of coffee while giving a tour of the property.

Describing the video, the outlet said that the lobby area has seating and a receptionist desk, while his own house has a large closet.

He then shows off the sparkling new bathroom with marbled walls and a large mirror along with an expansive kitchen with plenty of shelving and brand-new appliances.

The apartment also has rooftop lounge, with deck chairs, grills and beautiful city views.

"This is real nice, this is real nice," the man says in the TikTok video, as per New York Post.

He also showcases the building that has a game room with a pool table, and chairs and a fridge as well as a gym.

The man works in Amazon, said the outlet.

He won the apartment in a housing lottery that is available in all five boroughs of New York and offer affordable housing at prices one-third or less than the winner's income, according to NYC Housing Connect.

To qualify, a person must meet income and size requirements for the unit. The size and price of the apartment vary by the building.