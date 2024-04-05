'You're Making Ground Shake': Earthquake Interrupts UN Briefing On Gaza

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in the US state of New Jersey on Friday interrupted the UN Security Council meeting in the neighboring New York City.

In a video posted by the UN on X, Janti Soeripto, the President and Chief Executive Officer of "Save the Children" organization, was briefing the security council on the situation in war-torn Gaza when suddenly they felt the tremors of the earthquake at the United Nations building.

As she took a pause, a fellow member said, "You're making the ground shake!".

She then continued further after the tremors subsided.

#BREAKING: “You're making the ground shake!” UN Security Council hears as mid-morning #earthquake interrupts briefing on the situation in the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/1F8TZBHKKu — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) April 5, 2024

New York City was shaken by a small earthquake with a 4.8 magnitude and an epicenter in neighboring New Jersey state.

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

Social media users reported feeling the earthquake from Philadelphia up to New York and eastward along Long Island.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the earthquake hit west of Manhattan and was "felt throughout" New York.

"My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day," she posted on X.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York.



My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 5, 2024

Earlier in the day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that "scattered measures" for Gaza aid are not enough after Israel told the UN it will allow a "meaningful increase" in aid.

"It's not enough to have scattered measures -- we need a paradigm shift," he told reporters at the UN's New York headquarters.

The latest war in Gaza began on October 7 last year when Hamas attacked Israel and killed about 1,170 Israelis and foreigners, most of them civilians.

Since then, Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed more than 33,000 people in Gaza.

(With agency inputs)