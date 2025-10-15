He Slaughtered An Elderly Couple, Then Stole A Signed New York Yankees Ball

A 42-year-old man accused of killing an elderly couple during a horrifying home invasion in New York City in September had fled with a valuable 2001 New York Yankees baseball from the victims' home, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jamel McGriff, a Bronx resident, has been charged with killing Frank Olton, 76, and Maureen Olton, 77, in Queens on September 8.

The killer allegedly broke into the Bellerose neighbourhood and forced his way into the elderly couple's residence. Inside the house for about five hours, he tortured the couple before killing them and setting the house on fire. McGriff found and allegedly stole an autographed Yankees baseball from the victims' display collection before sneaking out with a bag.

He then used the couple's credit cards to purchase at a Macy's in Herald Square, spending about $796.10, and gave his own loyalty number at the register, The New York Post reported.

According to the prosecution, McGriff also tried to withdraw more than $10,000 from the Oltons' bank accounts before going on a shopping spree with their credit cards, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

According to officials and prosecutors, McGriff also pawned Olton's two cellphones at a check-cashing shop in the Bronx and paid to watch the 2-D animated Jesus film 'Light of the World' at the Regal Union Square theatre.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered Maureen's severely charred body on the first floor and Frank's body in the basement, chained and stabbed. It was determined that the fire was intentionally started, presumably to hide the crime.

McGriff was on parole after serving a long jail sentence for armed robbery and sexual offences. He had 11 prior convictions, including severe ones. He also failed in 2024 to register as a sex offender.

He was arrested on September 10 when police located him near Times Square using CCTV footage from the theatre. In his arraignment last month, authorities revealed that Maureen Olton was still alive when McGriff reportedly set fire to the couple's house.

McGriff has been charged with 50 charges, including several counts of identity theft, robbery, arson, kidnapping, and first-degree murder, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz stated. The attorney described the case as "cold-blooded and calculated" and asked for patience while the investigators continue to construct their case.

McGriff entered a not guilty plea to all counts in court and is currently being detained without being granted bail. He faces life without parole if found guilty. The next hearing has been scheduled for November 12.