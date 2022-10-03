New York City Mayor Joins Durga Puja Celebrations With Bengali Community

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Durga Puja celebrations in the city.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined Durga Puja celebrations in the city, emphasising that the festival's message of the triumph of good over evil can be appreciated by all in these challenging times.

The Durga puja this year will be celebrated from October 1 to 5.

"Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil. That's something we can all appreciate in these challenging times. What a joy and honour to join our city's Bengali community in Queens tonight," Eric Adams tweeted on Sunday.

Mr Adams was accompanied by New York City's Deputy Commissioner for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan.

Last month, Mr Adams attended Ganesh Rathyatra festivities at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing in the city.

Durga Puja celebrates the triumph of good over evil. That's something we can all appreciate in these challenging times. What a joy and honor to join our city's Bengali community in Queens tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZwrbNuzbd7 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) October 2, 2022

"Such a great experience to be a part of Grand Ganesh Rathyatra at the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Flushing. Diversity is our strength. #GaneshTempleStreet," he had tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)