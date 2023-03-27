New Virtual Reality Simulation Offers Near Death Experience

The near death experience is now being dubbed as 'calming' and 'unnerving'.

Nobody really knows what it's like to experience death. Now, a new virtual reality simulation in Australia tries to offer people similar experiences and give people a taste of what it may feel like to die.

The simulation is part of an exhibit called "Passing Electrical Storms" by Shaun Gladwell, which is featured in the Melbourne Now event held at the National Gallery of Victoria, reported The Morning News. Mr Gladwell has developed an "extended reality" (XR) which guides participants through a simulated de-escalation of life, from cardiac arrest to brain death. The experience is now being dubbed as 'calming' and 'unnerving'.

According to Melbourne Now, Passing Electrical Storms is a participatory XR experience with a deeply affecting, 'out-of-body' nature. Gladwell simulates the experience of dying through XR and medical technologies. At once meditative and unsettling, this interactive work guides participants through a simulated de-escalation of life, from cardiac arrest to brain death. The experience of Passing Electrical Storms offers an arresting contemplation of the universes both within and beyond the body.

Watch the video here:

Individuals going through the VR experience are hooked to a heart monitor and they can quit at any time they find it too uncomfortable. There are staff on hand to 'pull you out' if it gets too unsettling.

Passing Electrical Storms was commissioned by the NGV and made possible with the support of a Research Partnership with Deakin Motion Lab, Deakin University.