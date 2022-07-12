New UK PM To Be Announced On September 5

The Conservative Party will announce the replacement for British PM Boris Johnson on September 5.

The Conservative Party will announce the replacement for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sept. 5 following a vote among party members under rules agreed by the party's officials on Monday.

The Conservative Party said the postal ballot of party members would be a choice between two candidates to be selected under an expedited process to whittle down the field from the 11 candidates who have declared so far.

