New Prime Minister Won't Change Brexit, Says European Commission

Boris Johnson the favourite to succeed Theresa May, withhold billions in liabilities owed to the European Union's budget.

World | | Updated: June 11, 2019 19:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
 
Brussels, Belgium: 

The election of a new British prime minister will not change the accord on Britain's departure from the bloc agreed between the EU and the outgoing premier in London, a European Commission spokesman said today.

Asked about a pledge from Boris Johnson, the favourite to succeed Theresa May, to withhold billions in liabilities owed to the European Union's budget, the spokesman said: "Everybody knows what is on the table. What is on the table has been approved by all member states and the election of a new prime minister will not change the parameters."



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Theresa MayBritain EU dealBrexit

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sushma SwarajCyclone VayuExpensive PaintingPrashant KanojiaLive TVWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup Points TableSamsung M40Honor 20Mi Band 4Shikhar DhawanAmitabh BachchanMi 9TIAF AN 32Vayu Cyclone UpdateGalaxy M40

................................ Advertisement ................................