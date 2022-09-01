New Footage Of Titanic Reveals Never-Seen-Before Details

The Titanic sank after hitting a glacier in April, 1912.

A new footage of the Titanic has emerged in 8K resolution, and is offering much clearer picture of the parts of the sunken vessel. The video, released on Tuesday, is first of its kind since Titanic sank 110 years ago, in 1912, according to Daily Star. The video shows the ship's 200-pound anchor chain, giant portside anchor and a single-ended boiler that fell to the seafloor when the vessel broke in two and sank, the outlet further said. It is one of the deadliest peacetime maritime disasters in history.

The video has been captured by diving excursion company OceanGate Expeditions and has been posted on YouTube. The higher resolution offers astonishing level of details in colours, something that has not been seen since the Titanic's sinking in 1912.

"I had never seen the name of the anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd, on the port-side anchor. I've been studying the wreck for decades and have completed multiple dives, and I can't recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail," Titanic expert and diver Roy Golden was quoted as saying by the outlet.

The video was captured by the company during an eight-day mission in May this year in North Atlantic, according to GeekWire. OceanGate now plans to return to the wreck on an annual basis to track changes in the vessel's condition over time.

"The amazing detail in the 8K footage will help our team of scientists and maritime archaeologists characterize the decay of the Titanic more precisely as we capture new footage in 2023 and beyond," Stockton Rush, president of OceanGate Expeditions, told GeekWire.

The ship hit an iceberg and sank during its maiden voyage from England to New York, killing around 1,500 people.