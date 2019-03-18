1 Dead, Several Injured In Shooting In Netherlands's Utrecht: Updates

"A possible terrorist motive is part of the investigation", Utrecht police said on Twitter.

Police in Netherlands are investigating "terrorist motive" after one person died and several others were injured in shooting on a tram in Utrecht today. "A shooting occurred on the 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht... Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter," the police said on Twitter. The head of the Dutch national counter-terrorism service, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, said on that he was having "crisis consultations", adding: "Terrorist motive not excluded. Information not yet full," news agency AFP reported. The gunman is on the run. The police did not rule out the possibility there might more than one attackers.

"It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help", the police said.

Local media showed photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge. Tram traffic in the area was halted, operator Qbuzz was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency.

