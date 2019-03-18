1 Dead, Several Injured In Shooting In Netherlands's Utrecht: Updates

Utrecht, Netherlands:
"A possible terrorist motive is part of the investigation", Utrecht police said on Twitter.
Police in Netherlands are investigating "terrorist motive" after one person died and several others were injured in shooting on a tram in Utrecht today. "A shooting occurred on the 24 Oktoberplein in Utrecht... Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter," the police said on Twitter. The head of the Dutch national counter-terrorism service, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, said on that he was having "crisis consultations", adding: "Terrorist motive not excluded. Information not yet full," news agency AFP reported. The gunman is on the run. The police did not rule out the possibility there might more than one attackers.
"It is a shooting incident in a tram. Several trauma helicopters have been deployed to provide help", the police said.
Local media showed photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge. Tram traffic in the area was halted, operator Qbuzz was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency.
The head of the Dutch national counter-terrorism service, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, said on Twitter that he was having "crisis consultations", adding: "Terrorist motive not excluded. Information not yet full."
Police forces near a tram at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, Netherlands where the shooting took place
(AFP)
Dutch raise terrorism threat to maximum in Utrecht after shooting
The Dutch government raised the terrorism threat level to the highest possible in the province of Utrecht on Monday following a shooting on a tram.
The National Anti-Terrorism Coordinator said it had raised alert level as the suspected shooter was still at large (news agency Reuters)
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says "deeply concerned"
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutt said he was "deeply concerned" and that crisis talks were to be held in response to the incident. Dutch radio said security had been increased at the seat of the government in The Hague. (news agency Reuters)
ALERT: Shooter on run after Dutch tram incident, say police
The shooting comes just days after the deadly attack on two mosques in New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed.
A reporter for Dutch national broadcaster NOS said a white sheet had been placed over a body near the tram where the shooting took place, news agency Reuters said.
A shooting occurred on the 24oktoberplein in Utrecht. The incident has been reported at 10.45 hour. Multiple people have been injured. The surrounding area has been cordoned off and we are investigating the matter, the police tweeted.
Dutch news agency ANP reported that least one person was killed in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht.