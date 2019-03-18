1 Dead In Netherlands Shooting, Possible 'Terrorist Motive', Says Police

Several people were wounded in a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, police said.

Dutch police said they were investigating whether there was a "terrorist motive" behind a shooting on a tram in the city of Utrecht that caused multiple injuries Monday.

"A possible terrorist motive is part of the investigation", Utrecht police said on Twitter.

The head of the Dutch national counter-terrorism service, Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg, said on Twitter that he was having "crisis consultations", adding: "Terrorist motive not excluded. Information not yet full."

Armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge. (AFP)

Local media showed photographs of masked, armed police and emergency vehicles surrounding a tram that had stopped near a road bridge.

Tram traffic in the area was halted, operator Qbuzz was quoted as saying by the ANP news agency.

