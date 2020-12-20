Mutant Coronavirus Strain 'Out Of Control', Says UK Amid Flights Ban

Belgium announced a ban on all flights and trains from the UK (Representational)

Germany is considering banning flights from Britain and South Africa to prevent the spread of new, more infectious coronavirus strain circulating in the two countries, a source close to the German health ministry told AFP on Sunday.

Following the example of the Netherlands, where a ban on all passenger flights from the UK came into effect on Sunday, the German government was considering a similar move as "a serious option" for flights from both Britain and South Africa, the source said.

A health ministry spokesman said the government in Berlin was monitoring developments in Britain very closely and working at "high pressure" to evaluate the new information and data regarding the new strain.

Germany was in touch with its European partners, the spokesman said.

In Germany, however, the new strain of the virus has not been detected so far, according to the chief virologist at Berlin's Charite hospital, Christian Drosten, on Twitter.

Belgium is suspending flight and train arrivals from Britain from midnight (2300 GMT) Sunday after the UK detected a coronavirus variant suspected to be more infectious, a government official told AFP.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told Belgian television channel VRT the ban will be in place for at least 24 hours.

The abrupt decision came a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown for London and parts of southeast England to at least December 30.

He linked a surge in Covid-19 cases in those areas to the new strain of the coronavirus that he said could be up to 70 percent more infectious than the others seen so far.

Belgium's travel suspension from the UK would affect flights and the Eurostar train service that runs from London.

The Dutch ban, from 6:00 am (0500 GMT) on Sunday until January 1, came hours after Britain announced a stay at home order for part of the country to slow the new variant, which British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said was "out of control".

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday that the government has imposed a strict Christmas lockdown in south-eastern England because a new strain of the coronavirus was "out of control".

"We acted very quickly and decisively," Hancock told Sky News. "Unfortunately the new strain was out of control. We have got to get it under control."