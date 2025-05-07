Netflix To Roll Out All-New Experience Across TV And Mobile Platforms

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Netflix is set to update its user experience across all platforms. The redesign aims to enhance user navigation and interface accessibility. Homepage changes will include top placement for search and My List sections.

Netflix will soon change its user experience across TV, mobile, and tablet with an aim to maintain and expand its leadership position and market share globally. The content streaming giant has announced the move amid growing uncertainties and concerns about a potential US recession curbing consumer spending.

The firm plans to completely redesign the homepage of its television app. It aims to provide more tailored recommendations to its subscribers and also plans to reposition its search tab and 'My List' section to the top of the interface for easier access and a more user-friendly experience.

Besides its TV app upgrade across platforms, Netflix will also be rolling out an updated version of its mobile and tablet app. For the iOS mobile platform, Netflix will soon introduce generative AI, which will give subscribers the option to ask for content in a natural, everyday manner of speech.

A cross-platform vertical feed will also be introduced for users to experience videos and games. These vertical clips will include teasers and trailers of TV shows and movies. A simple tap on an onscreen button will also allow users to watch the full versions.

The AI search option will also simplify recommendations, wherein a user can simply say "I want something funny and upbeat", or "Suggest a feel-good show", or "Show me something suspenseful".

These changes are expected to be rolled out in the next app update by Netflix.

