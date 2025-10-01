Netflix Sees Spike In Subscription Cancellations: Here's Why

Netflix is experiencing a surge in subscription cancellations over its animated series Dead End: Paranormal Park and controversial remarks by the show's creator, Hamish Steele.

Last month, Steele sparked outrage when he commented on the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling him a "Nazi." The remarks did not sit well with many viewers, prompting some to cancel their subscriptions to the OTT giant as a mark of protest.

When UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer paid tribute to Kirk in his social media post, Steele wrote, "Why the f**k are you even commenting on this, d***k***d? You sympathy for any of the families being slaughtered by your weapons but a random Nazi gets shot and its public statement. You're such a ducking shit evil."

Hamish Steele : Creator of Dead End: Paranormal Park on Netflix



NDTV has not independently verified the screenshots of Steele's comment circulating on social media. He has since protected his posts on X.

Although his show Dead End: Paranormal Park ended in 2023 after two seasons, the show's stories about Barney, a transgender character, and his family issues continue to generate debates online.

Matt Van Swol, a former Department of Energy nuclear scientist, has also accused the streaming giant of pushing pro-trans content and also hosting content from a director who celebrated Kirk's death.



"Just cancelled my Netflix subscription. If you employ someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids. You will NEVER get a dime of my money. It's simple as that," he wrote on social media platform X.

"Same," Musk said in response to the post.

One commented, "Netflix is doubling down on pushing woke and trans ideology at children. Parents should think twice before letting their kids watch. Even Elon Musk has had enough and canceled his Netflix subscription today. Time to cancel Netflix."

Another commented, "Just cancelled our Netflix membership. I asked wife and daughter if anyone is using it for any shows, both said No."

"Just cancelled my Netflix account. We will not support a company who pushes transgenderism on kids and employs someone who celebrates murder," wrote the next.

Charlie Kirk, a former aide of US President Donald Trump, was shot in the neck at Utah Valley University on September 10. He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery but succumbed to his injuries. His alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, was arrested two days later.