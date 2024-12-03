Netanyahu Thanks Trump For 'Strong' Statement On Gaza Hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Donald Trump Tuesday for a social media post in which the US president-elect called for hostages held in Gaza to be released by his first day in office.

"I want to thank President Trump for his strong statement yesterday (Monday) about the need for Hamas to release the hostages," Netanyahu said after Trump warned there would be "hell to pay" if the hostages are not released by the time he takes office in January.

