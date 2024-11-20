Netanyahu Offers A $5 Million Reward For Each Hostage Returned

Israel will pay $5 million to any Gaza resident who returns a hostage plus safe passage out of the war-ravaged territory, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

“To those who want to leave this entanglement I say: Whoever brings us a hostage will find a safe way out for himself and his family,” the prime minister said. “We will also give $5 million for every hostage. Choose. The choice is yours, but the result will be the same. We will bring them all back.”

It's the latest twist in Netanyahu's frustrated attempts to deliver on pledges to the families of hostages to bring home those seized when Hamas militants attacked Israel more than a year ago.

Talks between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas to free the hostages have stalled after months of efforts to reach a cease-fire agreement that would also provide for the release of some hostages. Qatar said this month that it's stepping back from efforts to mediate that have also involved the US and Egypt.

החמאס לא ישלוט בעזה. מי שיעז לפגוע בחטופינו - דמו בראשו. אנחנו נרדוף אתכם, ואנחנו נשיג אתכם. pic.twitter.com/6Coj7l410O — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 19, 2024

Netanyahu juxtaposed his new offer of a reward with a more familiar warning.

“I want to say to those who are holding our hostages: Whoever dares to harm our hostages will pay the price. We will pursue you, and we will find you,” Netanyahu said in a visit to Israeli troops in Gaza.

Hamas, which rules Gaza, killed about 1,200 people and took about 250 hostage when it invaded Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. More than 100 hostages were released during a cease-fire a year ago, and a small number have been rescued by the military. About 100 remain in Gaza, including about 40 believed to be dead.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)