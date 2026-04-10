Netanyahu Bars Spain From Key Gaza Panel As Diplomatic Rift Widens

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday instructed officials to remove Spanish representatives from the Coordination and Monitoring Command Centre (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat, saying that Madrid has repeatedly chosen to stand against Israel.

Citing what he described as Spain's "pro-terror and anti-Israel stance" during the campaign against Iran, Netanyahu said Israel would not remain silent. He accused Madrid of targeting Israel instead of confronting terrorist regimes and said he was not willing to tolerate "hypocrisy and hostility".

He added that he does not intend to allow any country to wage a diplomatic war against Israel without paying an immediate price. Spain has been formally notified of the decision, and the US was informed in advance.

"Those who attack the State of Israel instead of confronting terrorist regimes will not be our partners in shaping the region's future," Netanyahu said in a video statement.

The Coordination and Monitoring Command Centre (CMCC) is the multinational centre overseeing the Gaza ceasefire. It includes a small military presence from several European countries, including Spain.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar accused the government of Pedro Sanchez of blatant anti-Israel bias. He stated that the Spanish government has lost the ability to serve as a useful actor in implementing President Trump's peace plan or participating in the CMCC framework.

Relations between the two nations have been heavily strained since the start of the Gaza war on 7 October 2023. Spanish officials have openly criticised the actions of the Israel Defence Forces. Since the start of the war, Madrid has prohibited the sale and purchase of military equipment from Israel.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has been a vocal critic of the war in Gaza. Ties deteriorated further after Madrid recognised a Palestinian state in 2024, leading both countries to withdraw their ambassadors. He also opposed the conflict with Iran that began with strikes on 28 February.

During the war with Iran, Spain closed its airspace to US planes involved in attacks on Iran. This followed a previous decision to deny the use of jointly operated military bases for such operations.

Last month, Spain permanently withdrew its ambassador to Israel.