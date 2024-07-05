Nestle's French Unit Faces Charges In Pizza Contamination Case

Several customers fell sick from eating pizzas containing E.coli bacteria.

Nestle's French subsidiary has been charged in a case involving contaminated pizzas that are suspected of having led to the death of two children, the company said Friday.

The unit that manages the factory in the north of France that made the Buitoni-branded pizzas as well as Nestle France were indicted this week, the company said in a statement, without providing details of the charges.

French investigative magistrates opened a probe in May 2022 for involuntary manslaughter and unintentional injuries after several customers fell sick from eating pizzas containing E.coli bacteria.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)