Nepali Mountaineer Claims Record For Climbing World's 14 Highest Peaks In 7 Months

Nirmal Purja completed the climb of 14 mountains on Tuesday.

A Nepali mountaineer has claimed to have smashed the record for summiting the world's 14 highest peaks. Nirmal Purja, according to a post on his social media account on Tuesday, completed the climb of the 14 mountains, all over 8,000 metres (26,250 feet) in seven months. The previous record was seven years, 11 months and 14 days.

"MISSION ACHIEVED! says @nimsdai from the summit of #Shishapangma," read the post on Purja's Facebook page, referring to the final peak.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.