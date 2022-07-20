China-Encroached Nepal's Territory: Nepalese Civic Group To Its Government

Nepa's Civic group submitted memorandum to its government against Chinese encroachment

A civic group in Nepal has submitted a memorandum to Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Shashi Shrestha, demanding to claim country's territory occupied by China.

A delegation of Rastriya Ekata Abhiyan, led by its President Binay Yadav, handed over the memo to the Minister on Tuesday in Kathmandu.

The civic body also drew Minister's attention to the latest incursion of China whereby the Beijing side has erected a fence at the Ruila border of Chumanubri Rural Municipality-1 in Gorkha without coordinating with the opposite side.

"The encroachment in various areas of the Nepal-China border, including Ruila, in violation of international law and values, is not only an insult to the friendship between the two countries but also a direct challenge to the sovereignty of Nepal," President Yadav said in the memorandum.

Similarly, President Yadav added that repeated attacks on Nepal's territorial integrity by China in face of Nepal's condemnation have not deterred the Beijing side to undertake its illegal motives.

He also lauded the steps taken against the encroachments on the Nepal-China border as the current government came to power.

"However, despite the diplomatic efforts made by the government, border encroachment continues," he added.

The memorandum stated: "We expect decisive and strict action by this government against border encroachment, the Ekata Abhiyan continues to fully support and cooperate with the government in its every step."

Earlier in June, a vernacular Nepali media had reported about the encroachment of Nepali land by China building a fence next to the no-man's-land in Northern Gorkha.

The fence, as reported by the locals, has been built without abiding by any of the criteria to be followed while constructing the structure at the border. Neither the Ministry of Foreign Affairs nor Gorkha's District Administration Office is aware of the Chinese side's illegal occupation at the Ruila border.

Gorkha Chief District Officer Shankar Hari Acharya expressed ignorance about the fencing at the border. According to international norms, no structure or fences can be built in no man's land. Such action requires bilateral consensus.

However, locals have claimed that China put up a fence at the Ruila border within the no-man's land area without following international norms. With the Chinese illegal occupation of erecting fences, locals' movement across the border has come to a halt. Locals have complained that they faced problems in bringing essential daily necessities.

Locals added that China also set up closed circuit television cameras in the area and has been monitoring the situation. Earlier, China had also erected such a fence at Nguila border in Chhokangparo of Chumanubri Rural Municipality-7 and removed it later.

