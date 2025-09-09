8,000% Spike In VPN Sign-Ups In Nepal After Social Media Ban

Nepal's sudden social media blackout triggered an unprecedented rush for virtual private networks (VPN), with sign-ups from the country skyrocketing 6,000 per cent in three days. The surge reached 8,000 per cent within five days after the ban fully took effect on September 4.

The Swiss-based VPN provider highlighted the spike as a clear indicator of the disruption. In a post on X, Proton VPN wrote, "Proton VPN sign-ups originating in Nepal continue to accelerate: 500% - 6,000% in just 3 days."

Proton VPN sign-ups originating in Nepal continue to accelerate: 500% → 6,000% in just 3 days.



We urge everyone affected by government censorship to stay away from obvious Chinese VPNs on your mobile's App Store; these only serve to harvest your data for the CCP or worse. pic.twitter.com/54cPMhlmfH — Proton VPN (@ProtonVPN) September 7, 2025

The surge reached 8,000 per cent within five days after the ban fully took effect on September 4, according to a report. Registrations began climbing on September 3 and skyrocketed once access to social media platforms was cut off, Mashable reported.

VPN services, which allow users to bypass georestrictions, were what helped Nepalis seeking to reconnect online.

The social media restrictions, which came into effect on September 4, intensified demonstrations, primarily led by the youth and students. Protesters called out the communication ban and also rallied against alleged government corruption.

The unrest ultimately forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign. Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak also stepped down, taking responsibility for the crackdown that killed 21 people and injured hundreds. The government has announced compensation for victims' families and free medical treatment for the injured.

Security forces used tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets to disperse crowds.

Demonstrators broke into the parliament complex, attacked police, and vandalised homes of top officials, including the President and former Prime Ministers.

While most platforms were blocked, TikTok remained accessible because it registered locally and pledged to comply with Nepali laws. This allowed demonstrators to use it as a primary channel for organising and sharing information. A prominent TikTok account reportedly played a key role in mobilising protesters, posting calls for physical demonstrations and sharing live updates of events in Kathmandu.

Other digital tools also became vital. Reddit hosted discussions and shared visuals of clashes, while messaging apps like Viber, WeTalk, Nimbuzz, and Poppo Live provided alternative coordination channels.

Following the protests, Nepal's government on Monday lifted the ban on 26 social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.