Nepal PM, Ministers Inspect Flood-Hit Regions As Death Count Rises To 111

The government will carry out plans to resolve issues related to flooding, Nepal's PM said

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Cabinet colleagues today visited western Nepal - hit by floods and landslides - to take stock of the situation and ensure relief measures are being implemented.

The death count from the floods triggered by heavy rains in the country climbed to 111 today, with at least 32 reportedly injured and 35 still missing, officials said.

Mr Deuba, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Ale Magar and others visited four rural municipality of the Kailali district in the western part of the country.

"As floods, landslides, and inundation have resulted in a huge loss of lives and properties, the government is carrying out immediate relief and rescue works," Mr Deuba said.

The government will carry out plans to resolve issues related to flooding and inundation on a long-term basis, he added.

Crops and properties have also been destroyed in the natural disaster.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Agriculture, the floods have damaged up to 2,59,000 metric tonnes of rice in the Lumbini province, the Sudur Paschim province, and Province 1, causing losses to the tune of 7.22 billion Nepalese rupees.