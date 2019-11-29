Nepal PM Undergoes Appendicitis Surgery, President Visits Him At Hospital

KP Sharma Oli was admitted to a hospital after he complained of stomach ache.

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari arrived at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic, Vascular and Transplant Centre in Kathmandu on Thursday for an update on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's health condition.

Bidhya Devi Bhandari reached the hospital at around 7:40 pm (local time) and was apprised about the Prime Minister''s health. KP Sharma Oli recently underwent an appendicitis surgery.

"This evening, President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, came to the Manmohan Centre, Maharajgunj and took an update on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's health condition. The President wished for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Oli and expressed satisfaction over his recovery progress," Mr Oli's press advisor Surya Thapa said in a statement.

My Oli was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he complained of stomach ache. The Prime Minister underwent an appendicitis surgery and was kept on the ventilator. However, he was taken off from the ventilator after his condition significantly improved.

The Prime Minister has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since the last three days.

Mr Oli took to his Twitter and thanked all the people for their wishes and said he was recovering quickly.

Prime Minister Oli is also undergoing regular dialysis as his transplanted kidney has stopped functioning. In the last few weeks, the Nepal Prime Minister underwent four cycles of hemodialysis at Grande International Hospital.

He underwent a kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both of his kidneys failed.