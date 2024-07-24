18 Dead In Plane Crash In Nepal's Kathmandu: What We Know So Far

Kathmandu plane crash: The Saurya Airlines plane was en route to Pokhara
Eighteen people were declared dead after a plane crashed during takeoff in Nepal's capital Kathmandu today. Authorities have launched a search and rescue operation at the accident site.
Here are the top 5 latest updates on this big story
Post a comment
19 people, including passengers and crew were onboard the plane when it crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.
A dramatic video has surfaced online, capturing the exact moment the plane crashed.
Footage shows a large fire with plumes of smoke rising near the Tribhuvan International Airport.
The Saurya Airlines plane was en route to Pokhara, an important tourism hub in the Himalayan republic.
Plane's Captain Manish Shakya was rescued from the wreckage and rushed to the hospital for treatment.