18 Dead In Plane Crash In Nepal's Kathmandu: What We Know So Far

19 people, including passengers and crew were onboard the plane when it crashed during takeoff at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu.

A dramatic video has surfaced online, capturing the exact moment the plane crashed.

Footage shows a large fire with plumes of smoke rising near the Tribhuvan International Airport.

The Saurya Airlines plane was en route to Pokhara, an important tourism hub in the Himalayan republic.