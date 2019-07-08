Nepal Court Orders 16-Year Jail Term For Ex-UN Worker For Child Sex Abuse

The court awarded him with jail terms of nine years and seven years for two cases. (Representational)

A court in Nepal's Kathmandu on Monday announced 16 years of prison sentence and penalty worth one million (in Nepali Rupees) for a former United Nations official from Canada found guilty of child abuse.

The Kavre District court in its final hearing awarded Peter John Dalglish, 62, with an order to pay compensation of one million to the victims and a jail term of 16 years combined.

The single bench, headed by Judge Arjun Adhikari, made the final announcement over the case placing an order to pay five lakhs rupees each victim under cases 295 and 296 (Code to hide the identity of the victims).

The court also awarded Dalgish with jail terms of nine years for case 295 and seven years for case 296.

The Nepal Police have rescued two boys, aged 12 and 14, from his villa in Kavre District in April last year.

The investigation found him guilty of sexually abusing children and charged with being a paedophile. Dalgish, however, has denied the allegations.

Dalgish was a former UN humanitarian agency worker for the UN-Habitat in Afghanistan, UN Mission for Ebola Emergency Response in Liberia and also in Darfur of Sudan.

He had helped found the charity named "Street Kids International" to help the impoverished children.

Officials drew the conclusion that Dalgish used to lure children from a weak economic background with promises of education, jobs and trips, and later sexually abusing them.

