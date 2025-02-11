Advertisement

"Need Rules" for AI development, Says French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday there was a "need for rules" to govern artificial intelligence, in an apparent rebuff to US Vice President JD Vance who had criticised excessive regulation.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
"Need Rules" for AI development, Says French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron.
Paris:

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday there was a "need for rules" to govern artificial  intelligence, in an apparent rebuff to US Vice President JD Vance who had criticised excessive regulation.

"We need these rules for AI to move forward," Macron said at a Paris summit shortly after Vance spoke there. Macron insisted on the "need to continue advancing international governance" of the technology, after Vance blasted European efforts at regulation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Ai Summit, AI Summit France, AI Summit Paris
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now