Nearly Half Of Ukraine 'Polluted' By Russian Explosives: Kyiv

Nearly half of Ukraine's territory has been contaminated by explosives as part of Russia's war against its neighbour, a senior Kyiv official said Wednesday, according to a local media report.

Deputy Interior Minister Yevgen Yenin said that some 300,000 square metres of Ukrainian territory have been "polluted" by explosive devices "as a result of Russian aggression", the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reporter.

It was not immediately possible to verify the data.

Yenin added that Ukrainian specialists have demined 300 explosive devices since the war started on February 24, as well as one aerial bomb. They have also cleared 14 hectares (34 acres) of territory.

