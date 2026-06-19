194-Year-Old Tortoise Becomes World's Oldest Known Land Animal

Some animals live much longer than humans, but one tortoise has lived through nearly two centuries. Jonathan, a Seychelles giant tortoise from St Helena, is now recognised as the oldest-known terrestrial animal and the oldest turtle ever recorded, reported Guinness World Records.

Jonathan is 194 years old. Born around 1832, he is older than the Victorian Age, London's Tower Bridge, and Paris's Eiffel Tower. The Seychelles giant tortoise, scientifically known as Aldabrachelys gigantea Hololissa, currently lives on the South Atlantic island of St Helena.

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Despite his advanced age, local veterinarians say Jonathan is in good condition and has a healthy appetite, even though he has lost his sense of smell because of old age.

Experts are also studying Jonathan's DNA because his cells do not appear to mutate in the same way as human cells. They hope the research may reveal useful information, reported Guinness World Records.

However, Jonathan, affectionately known as "Jono" by local residents, continues to spend his days peacefully with three other tortoises in the gardens of the Governor's residence. He enjoys eating grass and basking in the sunshine.

Jonathan is also known for celebrating his birthday with a vegan cake.