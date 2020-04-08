Nearly 2,000 Coronavirus Deaths In US In Last 24 Hours: Report

Washington:
Nearly 2,000 people infected with the new coronavirus have died in the United States in the last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday).
The record daily figure of 1,939 brings the total number of deaths in the United States to 12,722, which is approaching tolls in the worst-hit countries so far -- Italy with 17,127 dead and Spain with 13,798.
