Nearly 2,000 Coronavirus Deaths In US In Last 24 Hours: Report

The record daily figure of 1,939 brings the total number of deaths in the United States to 12,722.

Nearly 2,000 Coronavirus Deaths In US In Last 24 Hours: Report

US has been hit the worst by coronavirus followed by Italy and Spain (Representational)

Washington:

Nearly 2,000 people infected with the new coronavirus have died in the United States in the last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The record daily figure of 1,939 brings the total number of deaths in the United States to 12,722, which is approaching tolls in the worst-hit countries so far -- Italy with 17,127 dead and Spain with 13,798.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
coronavirus in USUS Coronavirus deaths

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/Coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com