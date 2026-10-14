NDTV World Summit 2026: Meet Jasper Wieck, Germany's India Envoy

The NDTV World Summit 2026 will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and 23. The two-day event will bring together world leaders, policymakers, business leaders and technology experts to discuss important global issues.

Jasper Wieck, German Ambassador to India, will be among the prominent voices at the summit. This year's theme, "A World Between Orders", will focus on how the world is changing and how countries are dealing with new challenges.

Who is Dr Jasper Wieck?

Jasper Wieck is a German diplomat who has held several important positions in the government. He joined the country's foreign service in 1994 and has worked in different countries, including India, Russia and Azerbaijan.

Wieck studied history, theology, philosophy and political science in Bonn and Paris. He completed his doctorate in 1995. His research focused on France's response to the Manchurian Crisis of the early 1930s. Before joining the foreign service, he also completed his military service in Germany from 1984 to1985.

His first assignments as an official included work related to Russia and a posting at the German Embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan, until 2009. Between 2000 and 2002, he worked as an adviser on foreign and security policy to the German Parliament. He later served at the German Embassy in Moscow from 2002 to 2006.

From 2009 to 2012, Wieck worked in Brussels, where he headed the Political Division at Germany's permanent delegation to NATO. He returned to Germany's Federal Foreign Office in 2012, where he led its Defence and Security Policy division until 2017.

Wieck came to India in 2017 as Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy in New Delhi. He left India in 2020 and took charge of Germany's work related to East Asia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific from 2020 to 2021.

In 2022, he moved to Germany's Federal Ministry of Defence as political director. He held the position until 2026, working on issues related to Germany's defence and international security. He has now been named Germany's ambassador-designate to India and Bhutan, succeeding Dr Philipp Ackermann.

Wieck is married to Cordula, and they have three children. His wife accompanied him during his earlier posting in New Delhi.