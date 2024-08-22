NDTV Ground Report: Human Cost Of The Unending Russia-Ukraine War

The Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on, entering its 31st month, with no end in sight. The battle for Bakhmut, a crucial Ukrainian city, has been one of the most intense, leaving destruction and devastation in its wake on both sides. The town, once a vibrant salt mining hub with a population of 70,000, has become a symbol of the conflict's brutality and endurance.

The city's devastation extends beyond its battlefield; it now houses a poignant symbol of Ukraine's resilience. The National University of Ukraine, renowned for producing Olympic champions, has been repurposed as a rehabilitation center for soldiers wounded in the war. Vadim, a Ukraine war veteran, shares how he's still fighting a battle after severely injuring his legs in Bakhmut.

"I fought in Kyiv and Bakhmut. The war is like hell. A Russian missile hit me, and I was blown away, hitting my head and fainting," he tells NDTV. Vadim suffered severe leg injuries, leaving him with a 50-50 chance of regaining mobility.

"I can't stand on my legs now. There is a 50-50 chance of getting back on my legs," he says.

Despite his ordeal, Vadim remains optimistic, inspired by his mental strength and the resilience of his family. His 19-year-old son, injured thrice, returned to the battle each time, while another son currently fights on the frontlines.

"I am quite optimistic," he says with a determined smile. "If I can get better, it will inspire other soldiers too. Mental strength is 100% very important. If your brain is defeated, your body will be too."

The battle for Bakhmut, a salt mining town, has been the longest and bloodiest, with both sides suffering heavy losses. Wagner, a private Russian mercenary group, claimed victory last year after an intense 224-day battle, but Ukraine disputes this.

As the conflict intensifies, Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive, capturing towns and villages in the Kursk region. The biggest attack on Russian soil since World War II has rattled Russia and penetrated several kilometres into Russia's Kursk region. President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine now controls over 1,250 square kilometres and 92 settlements.