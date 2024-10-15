Nijjar Killing, Bishnoi Gang, Trade Talks: How India-Canada Relations Soured

India-Canada diplomatic ties soured further this week after allegations by Canadian federal police that "agents" of Delhi are working with organised criminals - including the Bishnoi gang linked to last week's murder of ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique - to "target (the) South Asian community... specifically pro-Khalistani elements" in that country.

The allegations were preceded by each side ejecting six diplomats, including high-ranking envoys like Canada's acting High Commissioner, Stewart Wheeler, and India's High Commissioner, Sanjay Verma. Delhi later said it was pulling its staff over security concerns.

India issued a stern rebuttal to Canada's claims about its 'expelled' staff being 'persons of interest' in cases of alleged extortion and murder, slamming the "preposterous imputations" and the "political agenda" of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government before an election.

That was followed by Mr Trudeau holding a press conference - after his police force's claims - in which he backed the cops' charges and criticised "a fundamental error" - that India thinks it can "engage in supporting criminal activity against Canadians, here on Canadian soil".

READ | "Bishnoi Gang Linked To Indian Government Agents": Canada Cops' Claim

"Whether it be murders or extortion or other violent acts, it is absolutely unacceptable," Mr Trudeau said, claiming also that his administration had "shared our concerns" with Delhi.

He said Canadian police had spoken to Indian government officials but been rebuffed.

The allegation - that "agents of the Indian government" are colluding with organised crime bosses to target Canadian citizens - is a sharp escalation in the diplomatic row between the two countries, a row that erupted in September last year, when Mr Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India-Canada Diplomatic Row Background

The India-Canada row erupted in September last year after Justin Trudeau's comment about "credible allegation" about "agents" of the Indian government being linked to the killing of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Vancouver three months earlier.

The "mastermind" of the Khalistani Tiger Force, a designated terror group, Nijjar was high on India's 'most wanted list' for multiple crimes; in July, anti-terror agency NIA announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for his capture for the murder of a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar.

Responding to Canada's claims India then, as it has since, issued a firm denial, calling the allegation "absurd" and motivated", and pointing out that no evidence had been provided.

READ | Trudeau Doubles Down On Charges After India-Canada Diplomatic Row

The allegations drove already tense relations - in July 2023 India served Canada a demarche asking for action against Khalistani separatists threatening its diplomats, and, in March, there were security breaches at Indian consulates in the United States and Canada - further south.

The Indian government took a very dim view of the attacks and expressed strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada". The External Affairs Ministry spoke about a "nexus" of criminal activity in that country should be a focus for both sides.

All of this followed an operation by police in India to track down and arrest Khalistani separatist and radical preacher Amritpal Singh, and over 100 members of his outfit, the 'Waris Punjab De'.

Delhi also served a demarche in 2022, asking Ottawa to stop a 'Khalistan referendum' by Gurpatwant Pannun's Sikhs For Justice, another separatist outfit branded as a terror group.

Trade Talks Paused, G20 Tension

Days before Canada's unsubstantiated claim about "agents of the Indian government" trade talks with Delhi were paused. Canada's Trade Minister, Mary Ng, then said the talks would remain paused while Mr Trudeau's government investigates the "credible allegations".

READ | On Paused Trade Talks, Canada Minister Says "Focus" On Nijjar Case

She did not confirm a direct link between Nijjar's killing and the paused trade talks.

The two nations have been in talks over a trade deal since 2010.

The halting of trade talks came shortly before Mr Trudeau flew to India for the G20 summit, which led to a few awkward moments. These included the Canadian leader's plane being grounded due to technical issues on the day of his scheduled departure - and the replacement then being diverted.

NDTV Explains | India-Canada Trade Talks Paused. What Happened?

Mr Trudeau's India visit also included sharp comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi about "anti-India" activities being permitted to take place on Canadian soil.

He leader later said his country would "always defend freedom of expression... of conscience... of peaceful protest" but also "always prevent violence and push back against hatred."

Canada Parliament Honours Nijjar

In June, in a move that triggered a furious response from India, the Canadian Parliament observed a moment's silence on the one-year anniversary of Nijjar's death.

The Indian government responded with a stern statement, saying it would "naturally oppose any move giving political space to extremism and advocacy of violence".

READ | "We Oppose...": India On Canada Parliament Honouring Khalistani Terrorist

The Indian consulate in Vancouver hit back with a tribute to the 329 victims of the Air India Montreal-London flight bombed by Khalistani terrorists in 1985.

On that subject an Indian-origin Canada MP, Chandra Arya, said the ideology responsible for the terrorist attack is still alive among a few people in his country.

What Does The US Say?

The United States - which last month summoned the Indian government after Pannun filed a civil lawsuit, alleging a plot to murder him - has said it is "deeply concerned" by the claims and, in May this year, called on Delhi to take allegations against it "very seriously and investigate".

The Indian government has set up a high-level committee to inquire into the charges.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.