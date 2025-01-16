NDTV Exclusive: Poland To Push For FTA Between India And Europe

Strengthening cooperation between India and the European Union (EU) will be the priority of Poland, which took over the presidency of the top European body this month, said Polish Charge d' affaires to India, Sebastian Domzalski.

Speaking to NDTV, Domzalski stressed that India is Poland's strategic partner in Asia and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the European nation last year contributed to the bilateral relations and regional cooperation between the two nations.

Poland took over the EU presidency on January 1 and will be chairing the works of the body for the next six months.

"Given the difficult geopolitical environment in Europe and all around the globe, our priority will be security...Here in India, we are looking forward to continue contributing to the EU-India relationship," Domzalski said.

Elaborating on Poland's India strategy, he said, "We hope to be working very closely with India. Economic development and economic progress will be higher on our agenda. We are hoping to bring India and the EU closer with a discussion on the free trade agreement. We also hope to have the EU India summit early this year."

Noting the significance of Prime Minister Modi's Poland Visit in August last year, Domzalski said it would contribute to the EU-India relationship.

Prime Minister Modi visited Poland on August 21-22, 2024. It was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in the past 45 years.

Poland assumed its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union on 1st January 2025. The presidency comes at a time of uncertainty and concern amid tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The Polish presidency is also hence, set to focus on European security. The presidency rotates among the EU's 27 member states every six months.

Last month, Hungary wrapped up its controversial presidency, as the country's term began with a campaign titled “Make Europe Great Again”, very similar to the incoming US president's “Make America Great Again” slogan.

