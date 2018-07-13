"Ready For Any Eventuality," Says Nawaz Sharif, Tracked By NDTV In Abu Dhabi

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif at the Abu Dhabi airport

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to meet his lawyer and his movements were restricted at Abu Dhabi, where his stopover on the way to Lahore got inexplicably stretched by two hours.

According to reporter accompanying Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz to Lahore, where they are expected to be arrested on arrival, their flight was delayed by over two hours.

"Whether they arrest me now or when I reach Lahore, I am ready for any eventuality," Mr Sharif was seen saying in a series of videos accessed exclusively by NDTV.

"If I can leave my wife in this state and come to this point, then I can also face any eventuality," Nawaz Sharif said.

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter have been sentenced to jail for corruption.

Mr Sharif was allegedly delayed at the airport, where he landed over seven hours ago on his way to Pakistan.

Over 10,000 police officers have been posted in Lahore for what is expected to be a dramatic homecoming for the three-time prime minister who wants to mobilise his party ahead of general elections on July 25. The administration has ordered that mobile phones will be shut in the city from 3 pm to 12 am.