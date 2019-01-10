Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif's Health Deteriorating In Jail: Report

Ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif is serving a seven-year sentence. (File)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif''s health has deteriorated in Kot Lakhpat jail, where he is serving a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia case.

Mr Sharif underwent a medical checkup on Wednesday after it was learned that the leader was suffering from a high fever, headache and severe body pain. He has been advised to practice caution, reports ARY News.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz met her father in jail on Tuesday after news about his ill-health broke.

"Nawaz is a high-profile prisoner who cannot venture out of his barracks," Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig, the inspector-general (IG) of prisons for Punjab had earlier said.

The 69-year-old PML-N stalwart was sentenced to seven years in jail on December 24 by accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik. The former Prime Minister was further directed to pay Rs 1.5 billion and USD 25 million in fines, along with being barred from holding a public office for 10 years after the completion of his sentence.