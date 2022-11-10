'Nature Lit Cancer': Internet Unhappy With The Video of Solar Powered Cigarette Lighter

The video is receiving negative remarks from Reddit users.

Solar-powered cigarette lighters have been in the market for a long time and are widely available on e-commerce platforms. It allows you to use the power of the sun to light your cigarette instead of regular matchboxes or gas-powered lighters.

Any smoker who has never used it before will undoubtedly be curious as to how it works. A recent viral video that was posted on Reddit demonstrates how a solar-powered cigarette lighter lights up a cigarette.

The 18-second video shows a smoker harnessing the power of the sun. The man is seen holding a reflective dish, which is attached to an odd-looking coily thing, which is attached to an unlit cigarette. A few seconds later, the cigarette ignites with a quick whiff of burning tobacco leaves, and the man begins to take a puff.

This gadget, however, did not appear to impress Reddit users, who left several negative remarks in the comment section.

"Yoo! "Nature lit cancer," one user commented. Another person commented, "But now you can get skin cancer and lung cancer together-we live in the future!!" A third user said, "Finally a way to produce pollution in an environmentally friendly way!".

The video is receiving negative feedback due to its innovative tobacco promotion, as this gadget could be used as a firestarter and survival tool in harsh outdoor conditions.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), every year the tobacco industry costs the world more than 8 million human lives, 600 million trees, 200,000 hectares of land, 22 billion tonnes of water, and 84 million tonnes of CO2.

The UN agency revealed that the majority of tobacco is grown in low- and middle-income countries, where water and farmland are often desperately needed to produce food for the region. Instead, they are being used to grow deadly tobacco plants, while more and more land is being cleared of forests.

"The environmental consequences of tobacco use move it from being a human problem to a planetary problem." It is not just about the lives of tobacco users and those around them, or even those involved in tobacco production. "Tobacco can no longer be categorised simply as a health threat; it is a threat to human development as a whole," the WHO report said.